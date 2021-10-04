City Seeking Input On Future Traffic And Parking Needs For Downtown Waterfront Area

The City of Orillia invites Orillia residents, businesses, and visitors to provide input on the future of traffic and parking in the downtown and waterfront areas (as shown on the key map) through an online survey at orillia.ca/parking.

“We are moving forward with some significant projects that will better connect our downtown to the waterfront and revitalize the area, which will bring more year-round residents, employees and visitors to this busy part of the city. It’s very important that we assess the City’s parking assets and programs in order to put in place the necessary parking plans and infrastructure to meet future needs,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Whether you live, work, shop or dine within Orillia’s downtown waterfront area, I encourage you to take part in the survey to provide your feedback and ideas.”

The study will evaluate the parking needs in the downtown and waterfront areas based on amenities, attractions and growth and analyze parking issues such as the number of parking lots, spaces and their locations, along with parking programming such as pricing, timing and availability. An analysis of traffic activities in the study area will help staff understand the total parking requirement throughout the downtown and waterfront area.

The survey will be available until Nov. 15, 2021, at midnight.

Written comments can also be submitted via email to Lisa V. Dobson, Transportation Technologist, at ldobson@orillia.ca. For those who do not have access to the internet, hard copies of the survey are available by request by calling Melissa Gordon at 705-325-3975.

A virtual Public Information Session (PIC) will be scheduled in November to garner further feedback from the public and answer questions regarding the study. To learn more about the study and to sign up for updates, please visit orillia.ca/parking.

The results of the study, including input from the survey and PIC, is anticipated to be presented to Council in early 2022.