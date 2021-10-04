Tanger Outlets Supports RVH Through PINK Campaign

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tanger Outlets Cookstown is offering shoppers the chance to save on their purchases, while supporting patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

During the month of October, Tanger Outlets will be selling Pink Savings Cards which offer shoppers 25 per cent off any item at participating stores, once per day, per store with unlimited use through October 31. Pink Savings Cards are available for $10, in two formats: a mobile card downloaded to a smartphone or a physical card to save in your wallet.

“Tanger has a history of making a difference in the communities it serves, and we are thrilled at Tanger Outlets Cookstown, to once again support Breast Cancer Imaging Services at RVH. The Tanger Pink Campaign allows us to create awareness for the importance of early detection while also supporting the important work being done at our regional health centre,” says Sheilagh Rennie, Marketing Manager, Tanger Outlets Cookstown.

RVH’s mammography equipment sees a lot of traffic, with almost 100 patients currently being screened each day. Due to traffic and age, the equipment must be replaced in order to avoid downtime due to maintenance. Proceeds from the Tanger Pink Campaign will support the replacement of all four of RVH’s mammography units.

“Community donations have helped build RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, which brought specialized cancer care to the region. Through initiatives such as the Tanger Pink Campaign, RVH will continue to enhance its equipment, invest in state-of-the-art technologies, and ultimately be able to continue being there in the moments that matter most,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation.

Pink Savings Cards can be purchased online or in-person at Tanger Outlets Cookstown Shopper Services. For a full list of participating retailers, to purchase a Shop Pink Card, or for more information, visit www.RVHPink.ca.