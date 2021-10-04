The Muskoka Community Foundation Awards $24,000 To Youth Unlimited To Support The Home For Good Project

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Home for Good project a grant in the amount of $24,000.00 from Patricia’s Fund.

The grant was presented to Youth Unlimited and will be used to support the day to day operations of the Home for Good project. Home For Good is a “homelessness-focused” program that supports innovative local solutions for people experiencing homelessness. The Home For Good project located at 49B Pine Street in Bracebridge is a project focused on young people aged 18 to 24 that are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. The program aims to provide safe, affordable and supportive transitional housing on a temporary basis while preparing and looking for a permanent and stable housing solution.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation noted “The Foundation is proud to administer Patricia’s Fund and see the positive impact that it is having on programs that support young people in Muskoka”. DeCaro added “it is important to recognize that young people play a vital role in creating a healthy and vibrant Muskoka and we are excited to support youth in Muskoka through the Home for Good project”.

“Thank you to the Muskoka Community Foundation for supporting Youth Unlimited’s programming that will help to ensure the success of the Home for Good program,” said Chair Klinck. “The District is excited to be collaborating with community partners as we all work together to create more safe, affordable housing options in Muskoka.”

DeCaro wanted to thank the donors that have made these grants possible. “It is because of donors who understand the importance of supporting young people, that make it possible for the Muskoka Community Foundation to support such important initiatives”.

To learn more about the Home For Good project visit https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/housing/transitional-housing-home-for-good.aspx