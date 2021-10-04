A Decade In The Remaking: The KFC Double Down Is Back

For more than 10 years Canadians have been demanding the return of KFC’s best-selling sandwich of all time; today dreams come true as KFC Canada brings back the one and only Double Down. Renowned as the world’s first-ever bun-less sandwich, the Double Down boasts crispy bacon, Canadian Monterey Jack cheese and finger lickin’ good sauce, all sandwiched between two deliciously seasoned, hand-breaded, extra crispy chicken fillets. While other sandwiches hide in their buns, the Double Down lives its truth as the ultimate checkmate in the chicken sandwich wars. Today fans can finally rejoice: the Double Down is available at KFC Canada restaurants across the country, from now until November 7, 2021, or while quantities last.

Making its first debut in Canada in October 2010, the Double Down was an instant success, selling over 250,000 sandwiches in its first two weeks on the market. The special edition menu item made a lasting impression and left Canadians hungry for another go. Noble iterations — mini, zinger, waffle — helped fill a void, but calls for an original comeback persisted, with fried chicken lovers taking to social media — daily — to make their cries heard.