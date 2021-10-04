UPDATE: Located – Missing 45 year old Woman from Tay Township

A female is missing from Tay Township and the Southern Georgian Bay OPP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate her.

Missing is 45-year-old Jenny Haourt. She is described as a white female, approximately 4’10” tall, medium build, with brown long hair and brown eyes (see photo). She was last seen on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Tay Township and will likely be with a small chihuahua dog. It is also possible that she is in the Orillia area

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca