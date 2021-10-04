Police Searching For Missing Teen From Waubaushene

A 14-year-old female is missing and the Southern Georgian Bay OPP is requesting that the public be on the lookout for her.

Missing is Lily Swan, described as a white female, approximately 5’4″ tall, thin build, with blonde long hair and brown eyes (see attached photo). She was last seen 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the Waubaushene area and could be attempting to reach Midland. She may be on foot or on a red BMX bicycle. She may be wearing a red lifeguard sweater, black tights and carrying a burgundy backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca