Four Orillia Youths Arrested After Break And Enter To A Business

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged four young people in connection to a break and enter at a business in the City of Orillia.

On September 29, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m., officers received a call from a business owner, on Progress Drive, reporting that they had attended the business after getting a call from the alarm company and had seen four people running away upon their arrival.

Responding officers flooded the area and a search was commenced with the assistance of OPP Canine (K9). As a result of the K9 track, four young persons were arrested and over $1000 of merchandise was recovered.

The youths were charged with:

Break, enter a place – with intent to commit an indictable offence

Theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

All four Orillia youths, ages 12, 13, 15 and 15, were released and are scheduled to appear on December 8, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia Youth Court.