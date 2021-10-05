Muskoka Seniors Received $19,870 From This Year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign

Smiling faces and willing hearts made this week hugely successful! The campaign would not have been the success it was without the many hands that helped. There were at least two volunteers at each location every morning starting the day by decorating between 600-800 cookies! The store managers and all of the staff at each location were incredibly helpful and a huge support throughout the week.

“It was such a fun week and we were overwhelmed with the support and funds raised! We were so thankful to be chosen as the charity of choice for this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week, and these funds are going to make a huge impact on the services we can provide to the seniors of our community. Thank you everyone in making it such a success.” – Jenn Pfrimmer, Executive Director

Residents, individuals, businesses, and organizations who pre-ordered cookies through Muskoka Seniors office placed orders ranging from a dozen to hundreds of cookies! One order alone was for 900 cookies! Now that’s a ton of smiles!

“We always look forward to participating in the annual Smile Cookie campaign,” says Morgan McFadyen, Tim Hortons restaurant owner. “We want to thank our loyal guests and dedicated team members as well as the wonderful volunteers from Muskoka Seniors– this year’s campaign was a huge success because of their support. The money we raise makes a real difference in our community and we’re so happy to support Muskoka Seniors and the great work they do.”

New to Muskoka Seniors? Check us out online at www.muskokaseniors.org.