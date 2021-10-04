Fatal Collision On Sunday In Port Sydney

Huntsville OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On October 3, 2021 at 8:14 p.m., Huntsville OPP along with the Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a two vehicle collision that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 near South Mary Lake Road, Port Sydney.

The collision involved a tractor taller and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, Daniel Hundt-Billingsley, 38 years of age of Etobicoke, was pronounced deceased at scene.

Police said the driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

Highway 11 was closed in that area as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) conducted an investigation and has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.