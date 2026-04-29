Two People Charged With Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals in relation to a break and enter in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday April 28, 2026 at 8:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report from a member of the public that people were trespassing on the former Muskoka Centre property located at the end of Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst. This property is fenced and there are several ‘No Trespassing’ signs posted, furthermore, the buildings that are still standing on the property are not considered safe to enter.

Officers attended and searched the property and a located a nearby involved vehicle. Police subsequently arrested and charged 58-year-old William Bridgman of Vaughan, ON with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break In Instruments

Break, Enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence

Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Police also charged 38-year-old Dale Mcrea of Haliburton, ON with:

Break, Enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break In Instruments.

Both accused parties will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 21, 2026 to answer to their charges.