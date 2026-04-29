MNR Adds More Locations And Extends Flood Warning Until Wednesday May 6th

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that a Flood Warning is in effect in the district until Wednesday,
May 06, 2026.
This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound
District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of
Haliburton. All watersheds within the district are affected, including the Severn, Boyne,
Black, French, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, South, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River
watersheds.
The locations of greatest concern at this time, due to ongoing high water impacts, include:
• Lake Muskoka
• Lake Rosseau & Lake Joseph
• Moon River including Bala Reach
• Gull River watershed including community of Minden
• French River & Pickerel River
Several areas are experiencing elevated water levels and flows. In some locations, levels
are comparable to those observed in 2019 and may result in localized infrastructure
impacts and flooding.
Residents and visitors should anticipate lake and river water levels to continue to stabilize
over the next week, with decreases possible in some locations.
Municipalities hold primary responsibility for emergency response to flood events, including
protecting residents and property, undertaking first response actions, and coordinating
recovery.
Go to https://www.ontario.ca/page/floods and your local municipality for more information.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue to take necessary action to protect or secure any vulnerable property in proximity
to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as
many are seasonally inundated with water and prone to washouts. These roads may be
impassable.
Slippery stream banks and fast-flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around
all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions,
regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and
streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 5°C to 11°C and overnight lows
between -2°C and 6°C with up to 30 mm of rainfall.
Some areas remain vulnerable to additional impacts should significant rainfall occur.
River levels and flows within areas of the district remain elevated and are expected to
persist across many locations.
Although water levels on several lakes have declined toward more normal operating
ranges, some lakes remain well above normal levels.
Remaining snowpack is limited and is expected to have minimal impact on runoff.