Funding Boost For Parry Sound District Will Help Repair Roads, Improve Bridges And Build Long-Term Resilience

The Ontario government is investing $15 million in ongoing funding through the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund to help northern municipalities continue improving local infrastructure and supporting responsible economic growth in the North.

As part of its plan to protect Ontario, this funding is one more way the province is supporting good-paying jobs, building stronger northern communities, and creating a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy.

In 2025-26, the Ontario government provided $2,104,167.29 through the NORDS Fund to 20 municipalities across the Parry Sound District to support investments in local infrastructure.

“Our government is committed to supporting the growth of our northern and rural communities,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “This fund helps northern municipalities strengthen local infrastructure and invest in their future. I’m pleased to see our government keeping NORDS in place beyond the 2025-26 fiscal year and making it annual funding.”

The NORDS Fund helps municipalities across northern Ontario invest in vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges, access new economic opportunities through resource development, and mitigate the impacts of resource development on local infrastructure. Resource development operations, such as mining, forestry and agriculture, are an important part of the provincial economy, but they can also disproportionately impact northern municipal infrastructure. NORDS helps these municipalities strengthen local infrastructure, invest in long-term community growth and support sustainable development.

“Ontario’s northern communities are an essential part of our province,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Making NORDS an ongoing fund means northern municipalities can plan, invest with confidence and maintain the critical infrastructure that resource development operations rely on, while ensuring the benefits are shared close to home.”

All 144 northern Ontario municipalities, as defined under the Places to Grow Act, 2005, are eligible to receive NORDS funding. Municipalities will have an opportunity to submit projects through Transfer Payment Ontario later this summer. The Ministry of Northern Economic Development and Growth will contact municipalities about next steps and provide assistance and funding details.

2025-26 NORDS Fund Allocations in the Parry Sound District

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 Municipality Allocation Project Name Armour $96,381.16 Replacement of North Pickerel Bridge Burk’s Falls $69,295.43 Ontario and Victoria Street upgrades Carling $114,630.66 Pengally Bay Road improvements Cockburn Island $53,426.29 Road rehabilitation Joly $60,314.94 Strong-Joly Boundary Road barrier replacement Kearney $96,994.28 Chetwynd Road reconstruction and resurfacing Machar $82,928.46 Large culvert replacement Magnetawan $124,693.14 Bridge #17 Miller McDougall $120,617.66 Bunny Trail repairs and rehabilitation, Phase 2 McKellar $109,328.93 Hurdville Road McMurrich/Monteith $81,125.15 Yearley Road improvements 2025 Parry Sound $163,788.92 Continued rehabilitation of Bowes Street, Joseph Street, Church Street, and the corner of Wood Street and Isabella Street extension Perry $112,250.29 Granite application on Fern Glen Road Ryerson $72,721.72 Peggs Mountain Road resurfacing Seguin $232,098.34 Oastler Park Drive rehabilitation South River $69,187.23 Industrial Access Road rehabilitation Strong $85,958.02 Lakeshore Drive rehabilitation Sundridge $68,465.90 Rehabilitation of William Street, Park Street and Market Street The Archipelago $170,569.37 North Shore Road rehabilitation Whitestone $119,391.40 Wahwashkesh, Edgewood and East Townline Road

Since its inception in 2021, NORDS has provided $75 million to fund municipal infrastructure projects across the North.

“Strong municipalities are the backbone of Ontario. This $15 million annual investment through the NORDS Fund will help northern communities build modern, critical infrastructure and ensure families and businesses in the North have what they need to grow and succeed,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “This is part of our plan to protect Ontario and build the most competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy in the G7.”

The 2026 Budget: A Plan to Protect Ontario outlines how the government is advancing its plan to protect Ontario by making the province one of the most competitive places to invest and do business in the G7, while building a more resilient and self-reliant economy.