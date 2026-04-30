Royal Victoria Hospital Auxiliary Supports Patient Care With More Than $200,000 In Gifts 

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary continues to play an essential role in strengthening patient care, contributing more than $200,000 in gifts in 2025 to support priority equipment and clinical enhancements across the organization.

Patients rely on RVH to deliver high-quality care close to home, and the Auxiliary’s grassroots commitment to addressing areas of greatest need helps make that possible every day. From the simplest of needs like linen hampers, commodes, cushions, and medication carts that helped Team RVH and our patients through this past winter’s challenging respiratory season to cardiac monitors and gynecological equipment that allow RVH to continue to expand women’s health services in our community, the Auxiliary’s support is felt throughout the health centre. Additional items purchased with this gift include: Specialized applicators to deliver localized radiation treatment for Radiation Oncology

Stress-testing treadmills for Cardiorespiratory Diagnostics

Walkers for Physiotherapy

Wheelchairs for Occupational Therapy

Probes for the Intensive Care unit These investments reflect the Auxiliary’s deep connection to the community and its longstanding commitment to improving experiences for patients and care partners. Through bake sales, bazaars, 50/50 draws, auctions, and their businesses – Cafe Royale, Victoria’s Gift Shop and the Lotto Booth – the Auxiliary not only brings community together, it strengthens it. Find out more about the RVH Auxiliary and how to get involved at Our Auxiliary.