Hale Muskoka In Gravenhurst Is Looking For Artisans And Producers To Join The Weekly Friday Market

From Hale Muskoka in Gravenhurst:
Calling All Makers & Creators!
Ready to showcase your brand at one of the busiest spots in Gravenhurst? We’re looking for top-tier artisans and producers to join our Weekly Friday Market at Hale Muskoka!
Where: 1160 Bethune Drive North (High-traffic location!)
When: Fridays, June 12 – Oct 9 | 10 AM – 2 PM
When: Fridays, June 12 – Oct 9 | 10 AM – 2 PM
Why join the Hale brand?
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Massive Exposure: Over 44,000 vehicles pass by daily!
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Premium Shoppers: Connect with locals and travelers looking for quality.
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Top Amenities: Enjoy free Wi-Fi, on-site logistics, and storage options.
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Space for Everyone: 4 different vendor booth types to fit your needs.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of Muskoka’s premier outdoor market hub!
READY TO APPLY? Visit www.haleoutdoors.com to secure your spot!