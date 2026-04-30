OSPCA Wellness Clinic Supports 81 Dogs And Their Families In Muskoka

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society helped 81 dogs from across Muskoka access veterinary care and pet supplies at its Bracebridge wellness clinic on April 25, easing barriers for families who may otherwise struggle to afford basic pet care.

Held at the Bracebridge Rotary Centre for Youth, the event provided essential support, including nail trims and exams for all 81 dogs. In addition, 140 vaccines were administered, more than 2,000 pounds of pet food was distributed, and more than 100 toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, and other pet care essentials were provided by PetSmart Huntsville.

The Ontario SPCA will return to the same location for a booster clinic on May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We know that when pet families are facing financial challenges, veterinary care can feel out of reach,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre. “This event helped remove some of those barriers, giving pets the care they need while helping keep them with the families who love them.”

The event is part of the Ontario SPCA’s ongoing efforts to increase access to veterinary care and keep pets and families together. The Ontario SPCA also operates five high-volume spay/neuter clinics in Barrie, Sudbury, York Region, Durham and Thunder Bay.

Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, RBC Bracebridge, the Peter de Graaf Real Estate Team, Shoppers Drug Mart Bracebridge, Centennial Animal Hospital, PetSmart Huntsville, and Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer Bracebridge for their generous support. Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney was also on site to show his support and help distribute pet food.

As a registered charity that is 100 per cent donor funded, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of supporters to make services like this possible. To learn more, or to donate, visit ontariospca.ca/communitysupport