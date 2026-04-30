Rotary Club Spring Sapling Sale Helps Grow Greener Communities

The Rotary Club of North Muskoka and Mike’s Landscaping have teamed up to help you green up your home, cottage, or business.

The 2026 Rotary Sapling Sale offers 5 different variety packs of native species trees –

including Sugar Maple, Yellow Birch, Speckled Alder, Tamarack, Jack Pine and more – to

spruce up your property or shoreline while supporting your community. You can also create

your own custom pack from the species available.

Variety packs include:

● A Classic Muskoka (1 Sugar Maple, 1 Yellow Birch, 1 Speckled Alder, 1 Red Oak)

● Sign of the Pines (2 White Pine, 2 Red Pine, 2 Jack Pine)

● The Canadian Trio (2 Tamarak, 2 Balsam Fir, 1 Canadian Hemlock)

● The Saplings and the Sappy (1 Yellow Birch, 1 Sugar Maple, 1 White Pine, 1

Tamarack)

● Needles and Sap (2 White Pine, 2 White Spruce, 1 Sugar Maple)

Packages are available for pre-order online at www.RotaryClubOfNorthMuskoka.com.

Pick up only at the Rotary Car Boot (Trunk) Sale:

● Saturday, June 6, 2026

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Canada Summit Centre Parking Lot

20 Park Drive, Huntsville, Ontario

Funds raised support mental health, social equity, and environmental initiatives in North

Muskoka, including Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions’ Kids to Camp, YWCA Muskoka’s

Girls Unplugged, and Huntsville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

The Rotary Club of North Muskoka builds peace locally and internationally by supporting

mental wellness, social equity, and environmental initiatives, with a focus on children, youth, and young adults. The club meets Thursday mornings in Huntsville, Ontario, from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

Learn more at RotaryClubOfNorthMuskoka.com.