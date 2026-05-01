Bala Resident Charged With Impaired Driving At A RIDE Check

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving.

On Thursday April 30, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program on Medora Street in Port Carling and noticed a vehicle attempting to avoid the checkpoint. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and subsequently arrested and charged 27-year-old Ryan Barker of Bala, ON with Impaired Operation, and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 16, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.