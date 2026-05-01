Pedestrian Fighting For Their Life After Being Struck By Vehicle In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team, are investigating a collision where a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on Ridge Road near Spencer Trail in Oro-Medonte.

On April 30, 2026, just before 10:00pm, officers responded to a call where a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was sitting on the roadway beside his bicycle. Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended the scene to treat and assess the injuries. The pedestrian was transported to Royal Victoria Hospital and was then airlifted to a Toronto Hospital. The pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ridge Road at the above location was closed from 10:10pm till just after 3:00am while the collision was investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been laid at this time.

Members of the Orillia OPP are committed to public safety and to delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with the community. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.