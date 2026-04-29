Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator From Bracebridge Charged With Impaired Driving

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged the driver of a commercial vehicle with impaired driving.

On Monday April 27, 2026 at 6:45 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were alerted by a member of the public to a possibly impaired driver who was operating a large commercial vehicle in Gravenhurst. Officers located the vehicle on Muskoka Road North and subsequently arrested and charged 54-year-old Kenneth Jobin of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation – Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 2, 2026 to answer to his charge.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.