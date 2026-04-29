Muskoka Conservancy Bursary 2026 – Now Accepting Applications

Do you have a student in your life heading off to college or university to study something environment-related? We invite you to encourage them to apply for the Muskoka Conservancy Bursary 2026.

Each year, Muskoka Conservancy awards $2,000 to a student pursuing post-secondary studies in Natural Sciences or related Technologies — including Biology, Environmental Studies, Forestry, Wildlife Technology, Environmental Engineering, and more.

This bursary supports students who demonstrate:

✔ Academic commitment

✔ A passion for environmental stewardship and conservation

Deadline: Monday, June 1, 2026

Eligibility: Permanent residents of Ontario living within the District of Muskoka enrolled in full- or part-time post-secondary studies.