King William Street Being Reconstructed From Scott Street To Hwy. 60 In Huntsville

Work is scheduled to start as early as late spring

Muskoka, ON – The District of Muskoka is reconstructing King William Street from Scott Street to Highway 60. The project is scheduled to start as early as late spring and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

To stay informed, residents are encouraged to visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/king-william to sign up for project updates straight to their inbox.

The project is part of the District’s investment in essential systems that make housing possible and will increase capacity to support 3,200 new homes in the Town of Huntsville.

Replacement and upgrades to aging water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure will boost housing and the economy locally and support the long-term health of Muskoka’s lakes, rivers and communities.

“Building homes starts long before the construction of actual houses. The King William Street reconstruction project is an excellent example of this,” said Jeff Lehman, District of Muskoka Chair. “By replacing the old road surface and underground pipes, we are ensuring the services we need today keep working, while also making intersections safer, improving access for everyone, and preparing the area for future homes and new development.”

Work will include removing and replacing:

Aboveground: road, traffic signals

Underground: sanitary and storm sewers, watermains

Streetscape: curbs, sidewalks, boulevards

What the Community Needs to Know

Traffic Impacts

To allow this work to be completed safely and efficiently, parts of King William Street will be partially closed and limited to one-way traffic.

Access Maintained

Access to all businesses will be maintained during construction.

A dedicated lane will be maintained for all emergency vehicles.

Pedestrian crossings at Rogers Cove Drive and the Huntsville Place Mall entrance will remain open.

Updates and Scheduling

Municipal 511 will be updated to help keep Google Maps and Waze current.

Delays may occur due to unforeseen conditions. The District will provide advance notice where possible.

Residents can visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/king-william to sign up for project updates or submit comments or questions.

Construction Café

Residents are invited to attend the project’s first Construction Café on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at Henrietta’s Pine Bakery at 92 King William Street in Huntsville.

Residents can drop in to this relaxed, casual session any time between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to enjoy a free coffee with the project team, while discussing reconstruction updates and asking questions.

The District recognizes construction can be disruptive for residents, motorists, and businesses, and thanks residents for their patience during this important project.