Driver Charged For Going 156 km/h In A 80 km/h Zone On Vasey Road

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges following two separate traffic-related incidents in the area.

On April 28, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded after receiving information regarding a suspected impaired driver observed leaving a convenience store on Main Street in Penetanguishene. The vehicle was further observed being operated in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed.

Police located the involved vehicle at a residence on Edward Street in Penetanguishene. Officers spoke with the driver, who displayed signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was arrested at the scene. Breath testing later confirmed impairment by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Todd MARKHAM, 46 years, of Penetanguishene, has been charged with:

• Operation Over 80 Milligrams of Alcohol

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 11, 2026.

In a separate incident yesterday afternoon, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Vasey Road in Tay Township when a vehicle was observed travelling at a speed of 156 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone (see photo). The vehicle was stopped by police.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence was suspended.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired and aggressive driving behaviours place everyone at risk and remain leading contributors to serious injuries and fatalities on Ontario roadways. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they observe dangerous or impaired driving.