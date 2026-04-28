Outstanding Patient-Care Celebrated At Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Board Awards Of Excellence

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) proudly celebrated the recipients of its 19th annual Board Awards of Excellence yesterday evening at the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame in Bracebridge.

The annual, peer-nominated awards recognize staff and teams who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional patient care, demonstrate outstanding leadership, and embody MAHC’s values in meaningful and impactful ways. From everyday acts of compassion to innovative approaches that strengthen care delivery, the awards shine a light on the people who make a difference across the organization.

This year marked an exciting evolution of the program, with the introduction of three new individual awards including the Staff Leadership Award and the Credentialed Staff Clinical Excellence Award, as well as two new team categories: the Extraordinary Caring Team Award and the Collaborative Team Award. These additions reflect MAHC’s continued commitment to recognizing excellence across all areas of care and teamwork.

“These awards are about more than recognition—they are about celebrating the extraordinary dedication and compassion our teams bring to patient care every single day,” said Dave Uffelmann, Chair of the MAHC Board of Directors. “They provide an opportunity for staff to recognize one another and highlight the incredible moments of leadership, collaboration, innovation, and kindness in supporting patients, families, and our communities. Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and award recipients.”

The winners of the 2026 Board of Excellence awards are:

Staff Excellence Awards – The late Georgina (Ginny) Metcalf , Unit Aide Laura Weston , RN, ICU Steven Lui , Charge Respiratory Therapist



Credentialed Staff Clinical Excellence Award – Dr. Nick Biasutti, Chief Medical Information Officer

Staff Leadership Award – Anthony Caradonna , Clinical Leader, Emergency Department

, Clinical Leader, Emergency Department Credentialed Staff Leadership Award – Dr. Carmen Baker , Physician, Rehab/Stroke

, Physician, Rehab/Stroke Extraordinary Caring Team Award – ICU Team

Collaborative Team Award – Mammography Team

A particularly heartfelt moment of the evening was the recognition of award recipient Ginny Metcalfe, whose impact continues to be deeply felt across South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Ginny, who passed away earlier this year, was remembered as a bright light known for her enthusiasm, kindness, and unwavering compassion for both patients and colleagues. Whether bringing joy as Mrs. Claus or offering support in everyday moments, she had a remarkable ability to make people smile. Ginny received three separate nominations in recognition of the difference she made.

MAHC is also proud to recognize all nominees for their dedication to delivering exceptional care and contributing to a positive, supportive culture across the organization.

Individual Nominations

Aaron Hammond, Maintenance

Aimee Brodie, Senior Imaging Technologist

Alyson Frausel, Human Resources Business Partner

Carter Veitch, Ward Clerk

Bert Fazackerley, Environmental Services Aide

Dr. Luke Wu, Physician, ICU

Emily Staughton, RN, Obstetrics

Fiorella Ceglie, Environmental Services Aide

Grant Waymouth, Central Patient Scheduling & Registration Clerk

Jenna Fiorini, RN, Emergency Department

Jenny Pidlubney, Team Leader, Emergency Department

Jonathan Clarke, Respiratory Therapist

Kali Robinson, Team Leader, ICU

Kelly Dawson, Team Leader, Surgical Services

Kim Bauer, RN, Emergency Department.

Leanne Gray, Director, Human Resources

Lee-Anne Murphy, RN, Med/Surg

Lindsay Bishop, Manager, Surgical Services & MDRD

Lorrie McManus, Nurse & Technician, OR

Marilyne Gagnon, Lead Hand, Environmental Services

Miranda Ralph, Activation Coordinator

Pauline Pearsall, Senior Lab Technologist

Sheila Quinton, RN, Emergency Department

Tristin Sutherland, Med-Surgery

Team Nominations

Infection Prevention and Control Unit

OPSEU Paramedical Bargaining Team

Ontario Telemedicine Network Team

Transitional Care Unit

Emergency Department, South Muskoka Memorial Hospital

Past recipients are also posted on the MAHC website.