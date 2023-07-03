Two People Charged For Not Wearing Life Jackets While Kayaking On Lake Simcoe

The Orillia OPP have charged a couple kayaking on Lake Simcoe with no Personal Floatation Devices in their watercraft.

On July 1, 2023, at 1:30 pm the Orillia OPP Marine unit were actively patrolling the waters of Lake Simcoe. An inflatable kayak was observed crossing the lake by Grape Island. Officers stopped to talk to the couple who were without any personal floatation devices. The couple was charged with operating a human powered pleasure craft without a personal floatation device.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers want to remind all waterway users that there is no one single cause that leads to drownings but there are common contributors. Basic safety practices such as wearing a lifejacket or a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on a vessel or in the water can be the difference between enjoying the water or NOT !

If you have information that may be helpful, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.