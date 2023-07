The Orillia OPP had closed Hwy 11 in both directions for a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

On July 2, 2023, just before 6 pm, officers responded, alongside with Oro-Medonte Fire and Simcoe County Paramedic Services, to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

One individual was transported to a local area trauma centre. Shortly after 9 p.m. the 32-year-old male of Holland Landing, ON succumb to the injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The name of the male was not re;eased.