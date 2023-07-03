One Person Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Victoria Harbour

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking for public assistance in the investigation of an overnight shooting at a residence in Victoria Harbour, Tay Township.

Officers responded to the home on Maple Street, near Park Street, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday July 1, 2023. The OPP Communication Centre had received a 9-1-1 call, reporting that an unknown male had attended the residence, discharged a firearm several times and fled the scene.

One person in the home was transported to an area hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for treatment of a minor injury and has been released.

Georgian Bay OPP officers were assisted by members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS).

The investigation by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Major Crime Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. The public is reminded to always be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

There is no further description of the suspect or the vehicle they left in. The suspect may still be armed. If you see a suspicious person who may be linked to this incident, call 91-1. Do not approach.

Anyone who may have information of this crime or may have dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You may also submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. Follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.