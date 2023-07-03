Motorcycle Rider Taken To Hospital After Crash On Hwy. 11 At Line 3

The Orillia OPP closed Highway 11 in both directions for a serious collision involving a single motorcycle that has left one person in serious condition.

On July 2, 2023, just before 6 pm, officers responded, alongside Simcoe County Paramedic Services, to a motor vehicle collision involving a single motorcycle. One individual was transported to a local area trauma centre where they are in serious condition. Highway 11 was closed from Line 3 to Line 4 in both directions for approximately three hours while the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit investigated the scene of the collision. This matter currently remains under investigation

Motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other drivers. They are tougher to see than other vehicles and with no occupant restraint safety equipment, they have virtually no protection in a crash.