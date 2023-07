The Orillia OPP were contacted at approximately 3:00 a.m. on July 2, 2023 regarding a male who had gone kayaking and failed to return to his groups campsite. The OPP located an overturned kayak on a small lake near Severn Falls.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) located the 21-year-old male of the Township of Ramara deceased.

The name of the male was not released.