Tatham Engineering Reaches $100,000 Philanthropy Milestone For OSMH 

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce that Tatham Engineering has reached a philanthropic milestone, having surpassed $100,000 in cumulative support for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

Tatham Engineering is an employee-owned, multi-disciplinary civil engineering firm with offices in Barrie, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Orillia and Ottawa.

Over the past 20 years, Tatham Engineering has been a proud supporter of the OSMH Foundation. As part of the company’s social commitment to enhance the communities in which their employees work and live, they actively participate annually in a host of Foundation signature events, including this year’s inaugural Soldiers’ Ride. Their generosity has helped to purchase new equipment for the hospital and improve health care for the community.

The long-standing relationship between Tatham Engineering and the OSMH Foundation has been chaired by Tim Collingwood, Manager of the Orillia location for 25 years.

“Having been part of many projects which contributed to the city’s growth, Tatham is proud to be able to support the Hospital and our community in a meaningful way,” said Collingwood.

After years of service, Tim Collingwood is retiring from his post at Tatham Engineering, but his successor, Nick Smith, has vowed to continue supporting the Hospital.

“We’re going to continue the legacy for sure,” said Nick Smith, Orillia Office Manager, Tatham Engineering, whose three children were all born at OSMH. “Soldiers’ is the Hospital for most of our staff living in this area, so I know that by supporting the Hospital, we are supporting our team and the community.”

The enduring support from companies like Tatham Engineering has a direct impact on our Hospital and the community it serves.

“We are so grateful to Tim and Nick and the whole team at Tatham for continuing to choose the Hospital year after year,” said Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Senior Annual Giving Officer, OSMH Foundation. “With their total giving topping $100,000, they should feel proud knowing that they have supported the purchase of life-saving equipment throughout OSMH.”

Cutline: From left, Tim Collingwood, former Orillia Office Manager & Manager – Land Development, Tatham Engineering, Perry Esler, President and CEO, OSMH Foundation, Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Senior Annual Giving Officer, OSMH Foundation, and Nick Smith, Orillia Office Manager, Tatham Engineering, celebrate the $100,000 philanthropic milestone made to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation by Tatham Engineering.