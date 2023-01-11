Two People Charged After Shooting In Orillia

The Orillia OPP are investigating a firearm-related incident.

On January 10, 2023, at 2 a.m., the Orillia OPP responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for reports of gunshots at a home. Officers attended the area and located apparent gunshot holes at a residence.

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two males with Criminal Code offences in relation to this incident.

A 17-year-old young person, who’s identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been charged with the following CC offences:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The young person has been held in custody.

A 19-year-old of Orillia has been charged with the following offence:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Orillia at a later date.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

Police did not release the names of the accused.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this occurrence and is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).