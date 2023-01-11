Huntsville Resident Charged After Fatal Lake Rosseau Boating Incident In July

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Back on Monday July 25, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Lake Rosseau near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling after receiving reports of a swimmer who was unresponsive in the water approximately 70′ from a dock. The 48 year-old man had been swimming, equipped with a visibility marker, and was stuck by a vessel.

Life saving efforts were made however, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police have conducted a thorough investigation into the collision and have charged 26 year-old Zavier Foyston of Huntsville with Operating a Vessel in a Careless Manner, an offence under the Canada Shipping Act.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 7, 2023 to answer to his charge.

