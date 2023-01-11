Only 40 Tickets Left For The OMAH Winter Gala: A Celebration Of Canadian History

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Hawk Ridge Golf Club. We are pleased to have a guest speaker with local roots, Dr. Rita Shelton Deverell, Lakehead University’s 10th chancellor. Dr. Deverell’s talk, entitled Honouring Thy Neighbour’s Histories, will be engaging and thought-provoking. This event has proven to be very popular and this week is the last chance to purchase the remaining tickets.

Dr. Deverell is also an independent scholar, author, as well as a theatre and media artist. In 2022 she was honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, Lifetime Achievement in Broadcasting. She and her husband Rex, who grew up in Orillia, have made their home in Oro-Medonte for 29 years.

As an addition to the event, six artists have donated original works of art to be raffled off. The artwork is currently on display at OMAH and tickets are available for $25 each. The generous artists are Marlene Bulas, Catherine Cadieux, Annie Kmyta Cunnington, Charles Pachter, Robyn Rennie, Prudence Smith.

Funds raised from this event will support OMAH’s endowment fund for long term sustainability as well as programs for children and youth.

Tickets are $100 each and include dinner, a complimentary glass of wine, and a $40 tax receipt. Guests will be entertained by the Will Davis Jazz Duo featuring Will Davis and Chris Robinson.

If you can’t attend but would like to support the museum with this fundraiser, you can purchase tickets, which will be donated to students from Lakehead University’s Humanities 101 program.

Purchase event and raffle tickets via https://www.orilliamuseum.org/gala/