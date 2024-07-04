Two People Charged After Disturbance At Huntsville Business

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two people after a report of a disturbance in the Town of Huntsville.

On June 22, 2024, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Huntsville OPP officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a local business on Main Street East in the Town of Huntsville. Upon arrival, officers located two victims that required medical attention after being assaulted. The accused’s left the scene prior to police arrival and a vehicle matching the description was located and stopped by Orillia OPP, leading to more charges for the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Johnathan Thibodeau 33-years-old of Hamilton was arrested and charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm – x 2

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 6, 2024.

Nicholas Taylor 24-years-old of Selkirk was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous Operation

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to remain

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 30, 2024.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.