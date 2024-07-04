Lake Of Bays Seasonal Residents Support New And Improved Medical Equipment For Huntsville Hospital

Barbara, Robert and the Antoniades family have generously pledged $100,000 to help bring new technology and medical equipment to Huntsville Hospital.

Residents of Toronto, Barb and Rob enjoy creating memories with their family at their cottage on Lake of Bays. Their pledge is their first donation to Huntsville Hospital Foundation and a true demonstration of commitment for supporting the highest quality of care in our community for years to come.

“It is imperative that we have the best and most modern medical equipment and services for all that spend time in the greater Huntsville community. Smaller communities should not be disadvantaged by smaller budgets for our everyday medical needs,” says Rob Antoniades. “Our family cherishes our cottage time and memories and are proud to support Huntsville Hospital Foundation and the work it does to ensure that the practitioners in the hospital have the resources they need,” adds Barb Antoniades.

The community is often surprised to learn that the government does not fund essential medical equipment and it is because of generous donors like the Antoniades family that our medical professionals will have access to the tools needed to care for patients in Huntsville and surrounding communities.

“In today’s world, where innovation and technology are driving progress in just about every sector, healthcare must continue to evolve for the best care for patients. I would like to extend my deepest, most sincere gratitude to Barb, Rob and their family for choosing to support Huntsville Hospital Foundation with a multi-year pledge,” says Katherine Craine, CEO, Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “Their donation is a gift to our entire community and is appreciated by local and seasonal residents alike,” adds Katherine.

Advanced medical equipment and technology enables healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients quicker and more effectively. From new and improved state-of-the-art imaging technology to surgical tools, monitors, and telemedicine upgrades, every piece of equipment plays a pivotal role in delivering high-quality care, here in Muskoka.

