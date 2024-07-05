Starter Company Plus Provides Vital Training For Entrepreneurs To Thrive

The Muskoka Small Business Centre invites entrepreneurs to apply for Starter Company Plus, which gives business owners and entrepreneurs a comprehensive program of training, mentorship and funding opportunities to start or grow a business. This opportunity is available for those who are starting, expanding or buying a small business in Ontario and are ready to take the next step forward.

Through Starter Company Plus, participants will receive:

One-on-one guidance from an advisor;

Participate in business workshops, seminars or networking events;

Learn about topics that include writing a business plan, budgeting, marketing and more;

Work with mentors who have experienced the challenges of entrepreneurship; and

Be eligible to receive a grant of up to $5,000.

The Muskoka Small Business Centre (MSBC) has been serving Muskoka businesses through support from the province of Ontario’s Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC) funding for more than 30 years. Since 2005, the Town of Bracebridge has been the managing partner of the provincial SBEC funding for Muskoka, providing financial and operational oversight. The MSBC team serves entrepreneurs across Muskoka through delivering the Summer Company and Starter Company Plus programs, providing personalized business consultations to those starting or expanding a business, and assisting with business registration, business plan development, and more.

To learn more about the Starter Company Plus program, visit muskokasmallbusiness.ca/programs or email admin@muskokasmallbusiness.ca. Applications are being accepted until August 8.