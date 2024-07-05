Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre Welcomes New Manager

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society would like to welcome Lindsey Bunn as the new manager of the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre.

Bunn recently joined the team at the animal centre in Bracebridge and brings many years of management and customer care experience. She was born and raised in Muskoka and enjoys spending time enjoying the beautiful outdoors with her family.

“I am very excited to be here to help our wonderful animals find their forever homes,” says Bunn. “Getting to know the community and matching people with the animals in our care is something I am very passionate about. You will never find a love like the bond you have with a special animal.”

Over the past 10 years, the Muskoka Animal Centre has found loving homes for over 2,300 animals. Bunn’s goal is help 600 animals get adopted this year.

To learn more about the Muskoka Animal Centre, and to view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/muskoka

