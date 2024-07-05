OSMH Volunteer Wins $23,910 In June Soldier’s 50/50 Raffle 

Lynn Kitchen of Severn is the most recent Grand Prize winner in the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle, taking home the $23,910 jackpot for June.

Kitchen started laughing when she heard the good news last Thursday, saying “Really? Oh my gosh, that’s wonderful!”

Kitchen has supported the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle from the very beginning, first playing when it launched in May 2021. She also has a personal connection to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) as a long-time volunteer.

“I love the hospital,” said Kitchen. “I’m a volunteer [at OSMH]. My previous dog Avalon used to visit as a therapy dog, and did so virtually during the pandemic as well, and now I’m a porter there. I’ve been there for five years now.”

Kitchen has not decided how she will spend the prize money yet though her first thoughts are to support Paris, her four-legged family member. “I don’t know how I’ll spend it yet, maybe I’ll build a fence for my dog.”

Proceeds from Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle support areas of greatest need for OSMH.

The next raffle is already underway, and the Soldiers’ Summer of Winning is back! Ticket bundles start at just $10. With $12,500 in Early Bird prizes, a special bundle of 1,000 tickets for $100, and five chances to win, there has never been a better time to buy a ticket! Last summer’s Jackpot was $49,450, how big will this year’s jackpot be?

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation. The OSMH Foundation works to raise funds to support healthcare excellence at OSMH and the communities it serves. For more information on how you can make an impact for patients and their families, please visit www.osmhfoundation.ca.

To learn more about Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca or call (705) 325-2201 ext. 5890. When you win, we all win!