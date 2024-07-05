Woman Safe After Water Rescue At Minden Wild Water Preserve

–On July 4, 2024, at approximately 1:00 pm the Haliburton Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Minden Hills Fire Department and Haliburton EMS responded to a 9-1-1 call placed by a retired police officer. The caller, who was on scene, was informed of a person who had fallen into the water at Minden Wild Water Preserve and was swept away by the current.

Information had been provided by witnesses that an adult woman had gone into the water accidently and was not wearing a life jacket. OPP, Fire and EMS arrived on scene shortly after, the individual was located by an off-duty firefighter who was kayaking nearby and was able to bring them safely to shore.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment of minor injuries.

Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be diligent about safety whether on land or water. Always wear a PFD or life jacket, never swim alone, know your limits and stay within them.

