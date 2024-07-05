LCBO Workers Start Historic Strike

More than 9,000 LCBO workers will be out on strike as of 12:01 midnight tonight after talks broke down at the bargaining table. OPSEU/SEFPO, the union representing the workers, has said all along that this round of bargaining is like no other.

“Doug Ford wants to make life better for his wealthy friends. It’s why he’s wasting upwards of a billion dollars of our money to fast-track privatized alcohol sales and hand more of the public revenues generated by the LCBO over to the CEOs and big box grocery and convenience chains like Loblaws and Circle K,” said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

Frontline LCBO workers are proud that the revenues we help to generate give back to our communities.

“We know that the LCBO is Ontario’s best kept secret – and we’re fighting to protect it,” said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of OPSEU/SEFPO’s Liquor Board Employees Division (LBED) and the Bargaining Team. “We’ve been very clear that we won’t back down in our fight for a strong future for the LCBO and the public services funded by LCBO revenues.”

Throughout negotiations, the union proposed an alternative plan to Ford’s alcohol everywhere scheme and made it clear to Ford and the LCBO we’re ready to strike for it.

“We told Ford not to ruin everybody’s summer, but now he’s closed the Science Centre and forced a dry summer for Ontarians by refusing to offer a deal that would be good for LCBO workers and Ontario,” said Hornick.

We argued that we grow the LCBO to meet demand and increase convenience by opening more stores, increasing the hours of operation, and increasing warehousing, logistics and e-commerce capacity. Doing this will also expand public revenues by increasing LCBO sales which help fund our public services like health care and education as well as key infrastructure.

When you buy from the LCBO, including spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages, that should help build Ontario – not pay for a billionaire’s new yacht.

Our plan would also support good jobs at the LCBO and in our communities. Having more permanent part-time and permanent full-time job opportunities means greater product knowledge and even better customer service.

Right now, 70% of LCBO workers are casual – they don’t have guaranteed hours, which means most won’t have access to benefits and there aren’t opportunities to move into permanent part-time and full-time positions. We want a better future for our members, the LCBO, and Ontario.

