Two Dead In Connection With Suspected Drug Overdoses

The West Parry Sound OPP along with the West Parry Sound Crime Unit responded to three separate suspected drug overdoses between Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday September 16, 2021 at 3:30 a.m., a 27 year-old person from Carling Township was found deceased due to a suspected drug overdose.

On Saturday September 18, 2021 at 2:40 a.m., a 45 year-old person from Parry Sound was also found deceased due to a suspected drug overdose. Later that same day at 11:30 a.m., police investigated a third suspected drug overdose, a 24 year-old person from Seguin Township was found unresponsive and transported to hospital by paramedics. Police did not provide any further updates on their condition.

Police are continuing to investigate and if anyone has information surrounding these incidents, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.