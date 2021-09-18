Wildland Fire Reported In Algonquin Park

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon.

Sudbury 56 measures 0.3 of a hectare and is located approximately 5 kilometres southeast of Ashigami Lake. Algonquin Park 6 is located on the northeast shore of Big Porcupine Lake, it measures 0.1 of a hectare.

There are currently two other active fires in the region, both are being observed.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region, except for areas situated between Deux Rivières and Beachburg along the highway 17 corridor, including the eastern portion of Algonquin Park, as well as Killaloe and Pikwakanagan, which are showing a high hazard this afternoon.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

Fire numbers and online information

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE

To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

