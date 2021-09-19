Bracebridge Transit And Bracebridge Mobility Lifted Capacity And Fare Resumption

The Town of Bracebridge, following the guidance provided by the Government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, continues to resume transit services using a gradual and phased approach. Based on the province-wide vaccination rate and continuing improvements in key public health and health system indicators, along with the newly instated vaccination certificate requirements, Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility will be lifting the limited rider capacities on its vehicles starting September 20, 2021.

Since Mid-March 2020, Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility suspended fares due to municipal facility closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the modified resumption of in-person services at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, Public Library and Municipal Office, transit fare collection will resume, starting October 25, 2021.

Safety processes will continue on-board Transit Vehicles:

Masks or face coverings are still required to be worn when boarding and riding on transit vehicles;

Those who are feeling unwell are asked to not board Bracebridge Transit or Bracebridge Mobility vehicles;

Riders should still continue their best efforts to physical distance, where possible;

Upon boarding, riders should sanitize their hands utilizing the provided hand sanitizer or their own supply; and

Heightened sanitization of frequent touch points on the transit vehicles will continue.

Town staff are available to provide assistance with both Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility by telephone at 705-645-8444 or email at transit@bracebridge.ca.

The Town of Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, to respond accordingly to this changing environment. The Town will continually update its website at www.bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19. Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Government of Ontario COVID-19.