Two Charged After OPP Find Drugs And Cash In South River

Police charged two people after executing a drug warrant.

On Wednesday September 20, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Tebby Boulevard in the Village of South River.

A search of the residence led to the seizure of Canadian currency over $350 and drugs suspected to be cocaine. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $6,000.

As a result of the investigation two people were arrested:

April Vowels, 25-years-old, of South River, was charged with, possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday November 9, 2023, in Sundridge Ontario.

Jason Simpell, 41-years-old, of South River, was charged with:

· Possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Parry Sound on September 29, 2023.