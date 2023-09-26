Artists Selected For The Orillia Museum Of Art & History’s Annual Juried Art Exhibition

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is preparing for its annual juried landscape exhibition, now in its 22nd year. This exhibition was created in recognition of landscape artist and Group of Seven member, Franklin Carmichael, who was born in Orillia. The call for submissions, which is open to artists across the country, invites work that reimagines the Canadian landscape through the artist’s chosen medium, including but not limited to drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and media arts. The exhibition is a great opportunity to see new approaches to landscape art.

Jurors Amy Bagshaw, Coordinator of the Museum and Gallery Studies Program and Director of the Campus Gallery at Georgian College and Sue A. Miller, who curated a small group exhibition at OMAH entitled Primordial Waters in 2018, selected 47 artists from 193 submissions.

The artists accepted into this year’s exhibition are:

Lori Ryerson

Chloe Serenko

Krista Pain

Julie Cosgrove

Sonja Ng

Gayle Dempsey

Martha Klein Henrickson

Mike Callaghan

Kathy Melanson

Monique Martin

Nick Peterson

Claudia Mandler McKnight

Elayne Windsor

Diane Blunt

Lulu Galway

Taimi Poldmaa

Luci Dilkus

Ben Benedict

Frank Myers

Tuncel Mustafa

Samantha Vessios

Carole Milon

Lori Harrison

E. Glazer

Anita Granger

Hugh Alcock

Sheree-Lee Olson

Hafsa Murtaza

Tammy McClennan

Peter Fyfe

Emily Conlon

Heidi Leverty

Jennifer Lantz

Diana Hillman

Anton Pickard

Amy Thompson

Janine Wheeler

Peter Cheung

Douglas Stratford

Wendy Wingfelder

Margaret Wasiuta

John Notten

Janet Read

Rhoda Payne

Pauline Sutherland

Dani Madger

Gita Karklins

The jurors were tasked with reviewing each submission, keeping in mind that the vast and varied Canadian landscape, while it can be a source of national pride, is also going through many challenges such as climate change, land claims, and loss of natural habitats. Juror Amy Bagshaw said, “It was an inspiring experience to view many talented artists who consider the land and our impact on it through their varied creative practices. A difficult selection process with much conversation has resulted in 2023’s Tradition Transformed exhibition and I look forward to celebrating with the artists.”

The exhibition will open on Saturday, October 14 with a special reception starting at 1pm. The exhibition will then be on view until January, 13, 2024.

OMAH is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm and until 7pm on Thursdays.