OPP Search For Missing Male In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 Unit, Snowmobile, ATV, and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) and OPP Aviation Services are searching for a man reported missing in Bracebridge.

On September 24, 2023, Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a missing person call on Woodchester Avenue in Bracebridge. Concerned family members contacted the police after 37-year-old Kirk went for a walk and did not return. He is described as 6’0, athletic build wearing a camouflage sweater, camouflage hate, khaki shorts and DC running shoes.

Residents will find an increased police presence in the area. There is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at

(888)310-1122. If you reside in the area of Manitoba Street, Cedar Lane, River Road and Wilson’s Falls, we ask you to please review your surveillance for any foot traffic the evening of September 23, 2023 between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.