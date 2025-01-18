Two Charged After More Shoplifting Incidents In Midland

Two back to back retail shoplifting incidents have resulted in property related criminal charges for two area residents.

On January 9, 2025 at approximately 1:36 p.m. store security at the Canadian Tire store on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland reported to the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre .a significant theft of retail store products by a single suspect.

Shortly after the above incident was reported, store security of the Mark’s Clothing Store on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland reported a shoplifting incident with two suspects.

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment was assigned to investigate and through investigation the two suspects were identified arrested and charged at a a later date as follows.

Tyler Pauze 35 years of Tiny Township was later arrested on January 11, 2025 and charged criminally with the following offences.

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING (two counts)

The second suspect was identified as Taylor Dupuis 29 years of no fixed address Midland and charged criminally as follows.

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING

Both accused persons were held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a future date.