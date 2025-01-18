Ontario Simplifies Driver’s License Renewal For Seniors

The Ontario government is making it simpler for seniors aged 80 and over to safely stay behind the wheel by introducing a more convenient process for renewing their drivers’ licences. Starting February 3, 2025, drivers in this age group will be able to complete mandatory vision and cognitive screening assessments and renew their drivers’ licences in a single visit at select ServiceOntario centres. By the end of Spring 2025, this service will be available at all ServiceOntario locations across the province.

“Ontario’s seniors deserve a convenient and accessible way to renew their drivers’ licences, ensuring they can stay connected to their communities,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “Reaffirming Ontario’s commitment to enhancing customer service and supporting the needs of seniors, this new streamlined process eliminates the need for seniors to visit multiple locations, cutting wait times, expanding access to essential services, and creating a more inclusive and efficient system across the province.”

Previously, drivers aged 80 and over had to visit a separate location to complete their vision and cognitive screening assessments and then proceed to ServiceOntario to renew their drivers’ licences. With this new approach, seniors will now be sent a renewal notice by mail approximately 90 days before their licence expires, with instructions to book an appointment online or by phone. At their scheduled visit, they can complete the necessary assessments and, if eligible, renew their drivers’ licences on the spot at their local ServiceOntario centre.