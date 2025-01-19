AJAC Announces 2025 Canadian Car Of The Year Finalists

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) revealed the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2025 today during a media preview ceremony at the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS). Competing as finalists for this year’s Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), the winners are to be presented during the opening ceremony that will kick-off the Media Preview Day of the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow on February 13th in Toronto.

The Canadian Car of the Year Awards feature four distinct categories: Canadian Car of the Year, Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, Canadian Electric Car of the Year, and Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year.

“We are excited to once again host the Canadian Car of the Year Awards in partnership with AJAC,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “It’s an honour to continue our longstanding relationship with AJAC and make this award ceremony an annual highlight of the Canadian International AutoShow. Congratulations to all the finalists, we look forward to seeing the final results announced on Media Day in Toronto next month.”

Selected by Canadian Car of the Year jurors, the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2025 competing for the Canadian Car of the Year Awards are as follows:

The three finalists for 2025 Canadian Car of the Year are:

Acura Integra Type S

Honda Civic

Toyota Camry

The three finalists for 2025 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Hyundai Santa Fe

Mazda CX-70

Toyota LandCruiser

The three finalists for 2025 Canadian Electric Car of the Year are:

BMW i4

Fiat 500e

Lucid Air

The three finalists for 2025 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Kia EV9

Mazda CX-70 Plug-In

The list of 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2025 features a blend of newcomers and longstanding favourites among Canadian car buyers.

“Forty-eight of Canada’s top automotive journalists have driven and voted on these vehicles and found them to be the best in the country in their categories. I’m also proud of our jurors, who each year work hard to determine which vehicles are the Best in Canada, giving you reliable and relevant information when it comes to your own next new-vehicle purchase,” said Evan Williams, AJAC president.

The list of 12 Best Vehicles in Canada is based on detailed ballots completed by AJAC’s expert journalists. Over 600 ballots were submitted by 48 jurors located across Canada, from Vancouver to Halifax. CCOTY is Canada’s ONLY vehicle awards program in which the jurors drive every vehicle they vote on. Vehicles are tested on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day.

The winners in all four categories for Canadian Car of the Year will be announced on Thursday, February 13, 2024, at the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto. Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

The 2025 Canadian International AutoShow, presented by Toronto Star, returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from February 14th to the 23rd. Media registration for the Canadian International AutoShow is now open and can be accessed on www.autoshow.ca. Media Day is planned for Thursday, February 13th. The Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) will reveal the winners of the prestigious Canadian Car of the Year Awards during the Media Day opening presentation, with participating brands expected to unveil many new products for the first-time ever in Canada.

