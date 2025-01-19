Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Mississaga St sent two people to local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

On January 18, 2025, just before 3:45 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Mississaga Street in the City of Orillia. Numerous witnesses called in to report the collision, indicating that one of the vehicles was possibly on fire. Orillia OPP were assisted by Orillia Fire as well as Simcoe County Ambulance who attended the scene. The roadway was closed for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

As a result of the collision, both drivers were transported to Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The at fault driver was charged with Red Light – Fail to Stop and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

While first responders were on scene of the accident, they noted numerous drivers failing to follow officer directions, leading to vehicles driving through the scene of the accident which could slow emergency response time and causing risk to first responders on scene. Orillia OPP remind motorists to watch for emergency services and follow any directions given by officers. Any motorist failing to do so could face charges under the Highway Traffic Act including but not limited to Disobey Officer Directing Traffic, or Drive on Closed Highway. This ensures the safety of all those involved at the scene of collisions.