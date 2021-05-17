Two Bracebridge Residents Charged With Impaired Driving

Bracebridge OPP have charged two people with impaired driving.

On May 14, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had run off the road on Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst. Officers arrived, conducted an investigation into the circumstances and arrested and charged 21 year-old Matthew Veitch of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 22, 2021.

On May 16, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a single vehicle All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision at an address on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, that resulted in injuries to the operator. The operator was transported to hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries. Officers conducted an investigation into the circumstances and arrested and charged 56-year-old Susan Brown of Bracebridge with Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 06, 2021 to answer to her charge.